Left Menu

Italy reports 24 new coronavirus deaths, 2,437 new cases

Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, up from 14 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,437 from 2,983. Italy has registered 131,541 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:49 IST
Italy reports 24 new coronavirus deaths, 2,437 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, up from 14 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,437 from 2,983. Italy has registered 131,541 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain, and the ninth highest in the world.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,386 on Sunday, up from 2,371 a day earlier. The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 fell to 349 from 352.

Some 381,051 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 472,535, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021