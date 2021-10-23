Left Menu

Italy reports 39 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 3,908 new cases

Italy reported 39 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, the same number as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections inched up to 3,908 from 3,882.

Italy reported 39 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, the same number as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections inched up to 3,908 from 3,882. Italy has registered 131,802 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.74 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,455 on Saturday, from 2,443 a day earlier. There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 22 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 338 from a previous 343.

Some 491,574 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 487,218, the health ministry said.

