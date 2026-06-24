Ebola Case Confirmed: Doctor Tests Positive After Congo Mission

A medical professional recently back from an aid mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking the first instance of the virus in Europe during this current outbreak, as announced by the health ministry on Wednesday.

The affected individual is currently in isolation, with officials actively tracing potential contact points to mitigate further spread. Despite these developments, the ministry assures the general public that the exposure risk in Europe remains minimal.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo has seen over 1,000 infected and resulted in 267 deaths, making it the most severe within the initial month period compared to past occurrences, according to the World Health Organisation.