Italy reports 26 coronavirus deaths, 4,526 new cases

Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with 37 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,526 from 4,878. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 342 from a previous 346. Some 350,170 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 477,352, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:56 IST
Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with 37 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,526 from 4,878. Italy has registered 132,100 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,752 on Sunday, up from 2,707 a day earlier. There were 17 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 20 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 342 from a previous 346.

Some 350,170 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 477,352, the health ministry said.

