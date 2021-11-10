Left Menu

Kamla Nehru Hospital fire: Eight more infants died within 36 hrs of mishap, says hospital's Pediatrics Deptt head

After four children were killed in a fire mishap at a Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night, the hospital's Pediatrics Department head Dr Jyotsna Srivastava on Wednesday said that as many as eight more infants had died within 36 hours of the fire incident in the children's ward.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:40 IST
Kamla Nehru Hospital fire: Eight more infants died within 36 hrs of mishap, says hospital's Pediatrics Deptt head
Head of Pediatrics Department at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Dr Jyotsna Srivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After four children were killed in a fire mishap at a Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night, the hospital's Pediatrics Department head Dr Jyotsna Srivastava on Wednesday said that as many as eight more infants had died within 36 hours of the fire incident in the children's ward. Speaking to ANI, Dr Jyotsna Srivastava, HOD, Pediatrics department in the hospital, said, "The incident happened on November 8 at around 8 pm. Before 12 midnight, four infants, some 1 to 12 days old, died due to respiratory issues, while within 36 hours, eight more succumbed. The children were mostly underweight and had respiratory issues because of which they were on ventilators. There were 40 children admitted in the ward."

Narrating the incident, Dr Srivastava said, "At around 8 pm, a child was facing breathing difficulties and the doctor, who was treating him, shifted him to the ventilator. As soon as the doctor switched on the ventilator, it led to short-circuit resulting in a fire in the ward." She further said, "All the doctors and nurses present in the hospital shifted the children out of the ward. No children died inside the ward but died after shifting to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) ward. Their (Children) condition was already very precarious as they were underweight and had respiratory issues."

As many as four children died after the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang also announced an exgratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the parents of each deceased child.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of the children and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021