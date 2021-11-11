Left Menu

Italy reports 67 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 8,569 new cases

Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 60 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 8,569 from 7,891. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 422 from a previous 423. Some 595,812 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 487,618, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:19 IST
Italy reports 67 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 8,569 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 60 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 8,569 from 7,891. Italy has registered 132,618 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.84 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,509 on Thursday, up from 3,447 a day earlier. There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 34 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 422 from a previous 423.

Some 595,812 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 487,618, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021