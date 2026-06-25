Schools in Crisis: Heatwaves Force Drastic Measures Across Europe

Europe is grappling with a record-breaking heatwave affecting schools. Many are resorting to drastic measures such as sending students home, altering schedules, and implementing makeshift cooling strategies. The crisis highlights the urgent need for better infrastructure and adaptation strategies to handle extreme temperatures and their impact on education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Break Time On Wednesday At The Harris Primary Academy Mayflower In Chafford Hundred | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:04 IST
Schools in Crisis: Heatwaves Force Drastic Measures Across Europe
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As record-breaking heatwaves sweep across Europe, schools are struggling to cope with soaring temperatures. In Chafford Hundred, just east of London, children at the Harris Primary Academy Mayflower sought respite with ice lollies and paddling pools.

Many European schools lack air conditioning, leading to school closures and reduced attendance. Britain's NASUWT union reported that teachers were passing out as temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius, illustrating the lack of adequate infrastructure to handle such conditions.

In France, 13,500 schools either closed or modified schedules. Authorities are investing in cooling solutions, but emphasize air conditioning alone isn't sufficient. Alternatives, like greenery and window filters, are being considered as schools and governments face the reality of climate change's impact on education.

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