French govt science adviser: COVID Delta variant is main fight right now, looking to avoid lockdowns

The French government's top scientific adviser Jean-Francois Delfraissy said France was in the midst of the Delta variant of the coronavirus epidemic but cautioned the new Omicron variant would progressively take over. "The true enemy is the fifth wave with the Delta variant... We should see a progressive rise of the Omicron variant who will take over from Delta," Delfraissy told BFM television, who also reaffirmed authorities were doing all they could to avoid any new lockdowns.

France recorded nearly 50,000 new conformed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

