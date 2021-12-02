Left Menu

French govt science adviser: COVID Delta variant is main fight right now, looking to avoid lockdowns

We should see a progressive rise of the Omicron variant who will take over from Delta," Delfraissy told BFM television, who also reaffirmed authorities were doing all they could to avoid any new lockdowns. France recorded nearly 50,000 new conformed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:22 IST
French govt science adviser: COVID Delta variant is main fight right now, looking to avoid lockdowns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The French government's top scientific adviser Jean-Francois Delfraissy said France was in the midst of the Delta variant of the coronavirus epidemic but cautioned the new Omicron variant would progressively take over. "The true enemy is the fifth wave with the Delta variant... We should see a progressive rise of the Omicron variant who will take over from Delta," Delfraissy told BFM television, who also reaffirmed authorities were doing all they could to avoid any new lockdowns.

France recorded nearly 50,000 new conformed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021