Italy reports 153 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 30,798 new cases

Italy reported 153 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 137 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,798 from 16,213, the first time above 30,000 since November last year.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:35 IST
Italy reported 153 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 137 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,798 from 16,213, the first time above 30,000 since November last year. Italy has registered 135,931 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,381 on Tuesday, up from 8,101 a day earlier. There were 96 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 73 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,012 from a previous 987.

Some 851,865 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 337,222, the health ministry said.

