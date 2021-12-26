Left Menu

COVID: Himachal Pradesh reports its first Omicron case

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-12-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 18:38 IST
Himachal Pradesh reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday in Mandi district, an official here said. The latest coronavirus variant was found in a 45-year-old asymptomatic woman, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 12. Her RT-PCR test was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here.

A resident of Lower Khaliar in Mandi, the woman had arrived in India from Canada on December 3 and was home isolated for 14 days, state Health Secretary Amitabh Avasthi said.

Thereafter, her sample was sent on December 18 for genome sequencing to the NCDC in New Delhi to ascertain whether it is Omicron, Avasthi said.

The report from Delhi that came on Sunday confirmed she had been infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, he said.

However, the woman has recovered now, testing negative on December 24, he added.

She had received both the doses of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine, taking the second dose on April 25, the official said. Her parents and one sister - people who came in her contact - were tested negative for the virus, he added.

