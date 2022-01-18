Left Menu

Italy reports 228,179 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 434 deaths

MILAN, Jan 18 - Italy reported 228,179 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 83,403 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 434 from 287. Italy has registered 141,825 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.02 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,448 on Tuesday, up from 19,228 a day earlier. There were 150 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 122 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,715 from a previous 1,717.

Some 1.48 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 541,298, the health ministry said.

