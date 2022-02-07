Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; China locks down city on Vietnam border as COVID cases rise and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he wants to speed up the country's COVID-19 booster shot programme to 1 million shots a day by the end of the month, about double the current pace. Kishida told a televised parliamentary budget committee meeting that he has instructed ministers to work with local governments to speed up inoculations as much as possible.

China locks down city on Vietnam border as COVID cases rise

Authorities in China's southwestern city of Baise ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and avoid unnecessary travel as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's tool-box to fight rising local infections of COVID-19. The outbreak in Baise, which has a population of about 3.6 million and borders Vietnam, is tiny by global standards, but the curbs, including a ban on non-essential trips in and out, follow a national guideline to quickly contain any flare-ups.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 393.54 million, death toll at 6,108,342

More than 393.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,108,342​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study

Restoring normal population mobility to "COVID-zero regions" like China will cause some 2 million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the virus is developing vaccines that are better at preventing infection, Chinese researchers said. China's "zero-COVID" restrictions have come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks as it hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing while using sweeping restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant.

Hong Kong residents raid supermarket shelves as COVID surge disrupts supplies

Hong Kong residents crowded supermarkets and neighborhood fresh food markets on Monday to stock up on vegetables, noodles and other necessities after a record number of COVID-19 infections in the city and transport disruptions at the border with mainland China. The city of 7.5 million people reported a record 614 coronavirus cases on Monday, in the biggest test yet for the Chinese territory's zero-COVID strategy.

South Africa begins search for new reactor to sustain Molybdenum-99 output

South Africa's state-owned nuclear energy firm, NECSA, on Monday, launched a tender to replace its ageing nuclear research reactor, Safari 1, and help maintain its position as one of the world's top producers of Molybdenum-99 used in medical diagnostic imaging. Molybdenum-99, or Mo-99, is used in millions of diagnostic tests for cancer, heart disease and other illnesses worldwide.

Hong Kong's zero-COVID strategy under pressure as cases soar

Hong Kong reported a record 614 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, health authorities said, in the biggest test yet for the city's zero-COVID strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China's strategy of suppressing all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since January with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December.

In addition to the confirmed infections, there were more than 600 other preliminary positive cases on Monday, authorities said.

Cameroon reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

Cameroon has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in its West region, the government said. The H5N1 diagnosis followed a significant number of bird deaths at a poultry farm in Kongso, in the area of Bamoungoum, said a statement by the regional governor dated on Sunday.

Japan to consider early approval for Shionogi COVID pill

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would consider granting conditional early approval for the oral COVID-19 treatment being developed by Shionogi & Co Ltd, as the firm prepares to start a late-stage global trial. Shionogi Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi told reporters that the company could file in Japan for early approval of the drug as soon as next week, and that it could deliver enough doses for 1 million people by the end of March.

South African regulator approves Sinopharm COVID vaccine

South Africa's health regulator said on Monday it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm, although a senior health official said the government was not planning to procure doses for now. South Africa, the country worst-hit by the pandemic in Africa in terms of reported COVID-19 infections and deaths, has used the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shots in its vaccination campaign, after signing supply deals with the two U.S. companies.

