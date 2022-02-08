Left Menu

UK records 314 new COVID deaths, 45 deaths on Tuesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:37 IST
Britain reported 314 new COVID-19 deaths and a further 66,183 cases, official data showed on Tuesday.

The figures compared to 45 deaths and 57,623 cases reported a day earlier.

