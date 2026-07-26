Iran's Threat to U.K. Amid U.S. Tensions

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, a spokesperson for Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared that Britain would become a 'definite and legitimate target' should it support the United States in any forthcoming conflict with Tehran. This statement was broadcasted by Iranian state media, IRIB.

The spokesperson's remarks included a stern warning to any nation, including Britain and Gulf states, that aligns itself with the U.S. in a potential conflict. They emphasized the strategic use of British airfields by U.S. bombers as a significant factor in this declaration.

Iran's posture indicates a ramped-up rhetoric amid heightened tensions, underscoring the fragility of international relations in the region and the potential for broader conflict.