Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

The country has reported 12.47 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,284 on Sunday, down from 13,387 a day earlier. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 934 from 953.

20-02-2022
Italy reported 42,081 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, down from 50,534 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths reported fell to 141 from 252.

Some 372,776 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, well below the previous day's figure of 492,045, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 152,989 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.47 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,284 on Sunday, down from 13,387 a day earlier. There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 76 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 934 from 953.

