Brazil reports 93,757 new cases of coronavirus, 971 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 01:28 IST
Brazil recorded 93,757 new coronavirus cases and 971 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Brazil has registered 28,578,647 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 647,390, according to ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
