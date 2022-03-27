Left Menu

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reported 59,555 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 73,357 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 82 from 118. Italy has registered 158,782 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy has registered 158,782 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.3 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,181 on Sunday, up from 9,023 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 45 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients was 464, from 452 the day before.

Some 384,323 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 504,185, the health ministry said.

