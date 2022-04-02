Italy reports 70,803 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 129 deaths
Italy reported 70,803 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 74,350 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 129 from 154. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 493 from a previous 476. Some 477,041 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 514,823, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 70,803 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 74,350 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 129 from 154. Italy has registered 159,666 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 14.79 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,949 on Saturday, down from 9,981 a day earlier. There were 72 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 47 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 493 from a previous 476.
Some 477,041 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 514,823, the health ministry said.
