Sessions to educate people about yoga benefits to be held on Sunday at HWCs

Sessions to educate people about the benefits of yoga will be held at all health and wellness centres (HWCs) on Sunday while a health mela will be held in all the 95 development blocks of the state from April 18-22, Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said here on Saturday.

The health mela during which health services and counselling facilities will be made available to public through tele-consultation at various centres is being organised to mark the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat.

Enumerating the priorities of the health fair, Rawat said digital health ID of every citizen will be created in which the details of that person will be stored after screening of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and oral cancer.

Ayushman card of eligible beneficiaries will be made. Primary health services and counselling will be provided through tele-consultation and necessary treatment will also be made available by providing referral facilities.

Prior to the health fair at block level, yoga and health sessions would be organized at different health and wellness centres under the banner of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Sunday to tell people about the health benefits of yoga.

DMs and CMOs of each district have been made responsible for the successful organization of health fairs.

A total of 1,464 health and wellness centres are being operated in Uttarakhand, out of which 1031 sub-centres, 38 urban primary health centres and 395 health and wellness centres are being operated at primary health centres, Rawat informed.

In the past, only ANMs were stationed at the health sub-centres, which provided services of maternal and child health and immunization, he said.

