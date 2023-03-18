Left Menu

Private hospitals in Kota on strike in protest against Rajasthan Right to Health Bill

Due to the strike by private healthcare professionals, outdoor and emergency services were affected and there was no fresh admissions.

In protest against the Rajasthan government's proposed Right to Health Bill, around 300 private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes in Kota remained shut for outdoor patients, emergency services and fresh admissions on Saturday.

The closure of private facilities led to a 40 per cent rise in the patient load in the government-run MBS Hospital here.

The striking doctors and healthcare professionals staged a demonstration at Vigyan Nagar and raised slogans against the state government and the proposed legislation.

The protest will continue until the government gives a written assurance that the proposed law will not be implemented, said Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, the president of the United Private Clinics and Hospital Association of Kota.

The protesting doctors said the proposed bill would gradually eliminate private hospitals, take away from doctors the right to earn livelihood and deprive the public from round-the-clock medical and health facility, said Dr. Kewal Krishan Dang of a private hospital who was present in the demonstration.

The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill seeks to give the residents of the state the right to avail free healthcare services from hospitals, clinics and laboratories. This will include private establishments as well.

Due to the strike by private healthcare professionals, outdoor and emergency services were affected and there was no fresh admissions. However, patients already undergoing treatment in these hospitals were unaffected by the strike.

The Indian Medical association (IMA) decided to join the strike from Saturday evening. However, the mode of its protest was to be decided in a meeting later on Saturday.

Superintendent of MBS Hospital Dr. Dinesh Verma said they witnessed a rise in the patient load by around 40 per cent on Saturday and added that adequate arrangements were made to ensure seamless services.

