Left Menu

COVID-19: 119 fresh cases, three deaths in Delhi

It logged 289 cases on Tuesday with the positivity rate at 9.74 per cent and one death.The city reported 259 cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths on Monday.Only 119 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds at hospitals in the national capital are occupied, according to Sundays bulletin.The number of cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:57 IST
COVID-19: 119 fresh cases, three deaths in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Sunday recorded 119 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

With this, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,40,115 and the death toll rose to 26,644, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,163 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases stands at 920, of which 696 patients are in home isolation, according to the bulletin. Delhi recorded 113 cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday.

On Friday, it witnessed 142 cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one Covid-linked death. It added 199 cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday. The national capital recorded 272 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one death on Wednesday. It logged 289 cases on Tuesday with the positivity rate at 9.74 per cent and one death.

The city reported 259 cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths on Monday.

Only 119 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds at hospitals in the national capital are occupied, according to Sunday's bulletin.

The number of cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023