EU's Stand Against Coercion: Upholding International Order
EU Council President Antonio Costa asserts the European Union's commitment to defending itself against coercion and protecting the international rules-based order and law. Emphasizing the importance of alliances, Costa stood firm against the idea of stronger laws overriding weaker rights during his speech at the European Parliament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:43 IST
- Country:
- France
The European Union has pledged to defend itself against any form of coercion and protect the international rules-based order, EU Council President Antonio Costa declared.
Speaking at the European Parliament, Costa emphasized the EU's readiness to protect member states, citizens, and companies from coercion. He underscored the EU's power and tools in this defense.
Costa firmly stated that international rules are non-negotiable, rejecting the notion that stronger entities should override the rights of weaker ones and urging that alliances should transcend mere transactional interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Alliances Strengthen Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
Syria and Kurds Reach Critical Ceasefire Agreement Amidst Shifting Alliances
EU Leader Warns US on Greenland Tariffs: A Threat to Alliances
Moldova's Exit from CIS: A Shift in Eastern European Alliances
A New Cold War Over Greenland: Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Global Alliances