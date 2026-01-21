EU's Stand Against Coercion: Upholding International Order

The European Union has pledged to defend itself against any form of coercion and protect the international rules-based order, EU Council President Antonio Costa declared.

Speaking at the European Parliament, Costa emphasized the EU's readiness to protect member states, citizens, and companies from coercion. He underscored the EU's power and tools in this defense.

Costa firmly stated that international rules are non-negotiable, rejecting the notion that stronger entities should override the rights of weaker ones and urging that alliances should transcend mere transactional interactions.

