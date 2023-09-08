Saudi Arabia expects 10-12 mln visitors during Riyadh Season 2023 -Asharq News
Saudi Arabia expects the fourth edition of Riyadh Season 2023 to attract 10 million to 12 million visitors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh told Asharq News on Thursday.
"We expect 10 million to 12 million visitors this year, and we target more than a million tourists from outside the kingdom," Al-Sheikh told the news channel, referring to the festival which begins on Oct. 28. "The Riyadh Season, in its fourth edition, has achieved 40% of its targeted revenue through sponsorship and some large deals even before it's started," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRICS set to invite Saudi Arabia to join - Bloomberg News
BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to be new members
BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to become new members
We have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS: S Africa Prez Ramaphosa.
BRICS expanded: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia become full members