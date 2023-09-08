Left Menu

Keto diet seen to improve PCOS symptoms in women, research says

Short-term ketogenic diet was found to significantly enhance weight loss in women having polycystic ovary syndrome PCOS, according to new research.Resorting to the low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet for 45 days also improved womens hormonal imbalances usually seen in PCOS, the meta-analytical study by the Malaysian Ministry of Health found.PCOS is a common hormonal disorder in women of childbearing age, characterised by irregular periods and low ovulation, high levels of male sex hormones such as testosterone and cysts in ovaries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:30 IST
Keto diet seen to improve PCOS symptoms in women, research says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Short-term ketogenic diet was found to significantly enhance weight loss in women having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to new research.

Resorting to the low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet for 45 days also improved women's hormonal imbalances usually seen in PCOS, the meta-analytical study by the Malaysian Ministry of Health found.

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder in women of childbearing age, characterised by irregular periods and low ovulation, high levels of male sex hormones such as testosterone and cysts in ovaries. Other symptoms may include excess hair growth, acne, infertility, and weight gain.

Keto diet intervention in women with PCOS markedly improved their reproductive hormone levels, along with lowering their follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) ratio, which meant they had a better chance of ovulating thereby, enhancing fertility, the study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society said.

The researchers also saw reduced testosterone levels in these women.

The study was a meta-analysis of clinical trials in women with PCOS on the keto diet and examined the diet's effects on their reproductive hormones and weight change. The overall analysis included 170 participants.

Following a ketogenic diet is one of the means through which the body can be made to enter the metabolic state of ketosis, in which fat is burned for energy instead of carbohydrates.

The diet was also found to normalise menstrual cycles and optimise cholesterol levels in these women having PCOS, which is known to heighten the risk developing diabetes, obesity and other metabolic health problems.

''We found an association between the ketogenic diet and an improvement in reproductive hormone levels, which influence fertility, in women with PCOS,'' said the study's corresponding author Karniza Khalid, Ministry of Health Malaysia.

''These findings have important clinical implications, especially for endocrinologists, gynaecologists and dieticians who, in addition to medical treatment, should carefully plan and customise individual diet recommendations for women with PCOS,'' said Khalid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023