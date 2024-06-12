Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Air Defences in Crimea

Ukraine's military claimed to have successfully targeted and hit three Russian surface-to-air missile systems in Crimea, marking the second strike on air defences this week. The strikes reportedly destroyed radars of S-300 and S-400 systems near Belbek and Sevastopol. Independent verification is pending.

Updated: 12-06-2024 16:21 IST
Ukraine's military said it hit three Russian surface-to-air missile systems in Moscow-occupied Crimea overnight, its second reported strike on air defences on the peninsula this week. Strikes targeted an S-300 system and two more advanced S-400 systems near Belbek and Sevastopol, Ukraine's general staff said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the strikes, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed. Information about the third radar is being clarified," it said on Telegram. Reuters could not verify the report independently.

