Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Air Defences in Crimea

Ukraine's military said it hit three Russian surface-to-air missile systems in Moscow-occupied Crimea overnight, its second reported strike on air defences on the peninsula this week. Strikes targeted an S-300 system and two more advanced S-400 systems near Belbek and Sevastopol, Ukraine's general staff said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the strikes, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed. Information about the third radar is being clarified," it said on Telegram. Reuters could not verify the report independently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)