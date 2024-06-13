Left Menu

India's Embrace of Ayush: Traditional Medicine's Rising Popularity

The National Sample Survey Office in India revealed that nearly half of the population uses the Ayush healthcare system, which includes Ayurveda, Yoga, and other traditional practices. The survey noted widespread awareness and use across both rural and urban areas. Ayurveda was identified as the most commonly used system.

India's Embrace of Ayush: Traditional Medicine's Rising Popularity
A government survey has unveiled a significant trend in India: nearly half of the population is turning to the Ayush healthcare system. Conducted by the National Sample Survey Office between July 2022 and June 2023, the survey found that 46 percent of rural and 53 percent of urban residents utilize practices such as Ayurveda, Yoga, and Homeopathy.

The survey covered the entire country, barring a few inaccessible areas in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and included data from 1,81,298 households, with a noticeable rural-urban split. Awareness of Ayush was high, reported by 95 percent of rural and 96 percent of urban respondents.

Furthermore, 85 percent of rural and 86 percent of urban households had at least one member familiar with traditional medicinal plants or local health traditions. Significantly, Ayurveda emerged as the most commonly used system for treatment, primarily for rejuvenation and preventive measures.

