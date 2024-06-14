Left Menu

NIIMH Hyderabad Recognized as WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine Research

The World Health Organization has designated the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), Hyderabad, as a Collaborating Centre for 'Fundamental and Literary Research in Traditional Medicine.' Established under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, NIIMH will support WHO in standardizing terminology and developing research methodologies for traditional medicine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:15 IST
New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), Hyderabad, as a WHO-Collaborating Centre for 'Fundamental and Literary Research in Traditional Medicine.'

NIIMH, a unit under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, has been granted this prestigious recognition for a period of four years starting from June 3, as per an Ayush ministry statement.

Since its establishment in 1956, NIIMH has been dedicated to documenting and showcasing research in various traditional healthcare disciplines in India. Under the leadership of Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General of CCRAS, NIIMH has achieved this milestone through unwavering commitment to the field.

