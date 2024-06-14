NIIMH Hyderabad Recognized as WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine Research

New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), Hyderabad, as a WHO-Collaborating Centre for 'Fundamental and Literary Research in Traditional Medicine.'

NIIMH, a unit under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, has been granted this prestigious recognition for a period of four years starting from June 3, as per an Ayush ministry statement.

Since its establishment in 1956, NIIMH has been dedicated to documenting and showcasing research in various traditional healthcare disciplines in India. Under the leadership of Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General of CCRAS, NIIMH has achieved this milestone through unwavering commitment to the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)