Lula's Government Sees Slight Approval Rating Boost Amid Economic Challenges
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government saw a slight increase in approval ratings to 36% in June, up from 35% in March, according to Datafolha. The poll, which interviewed over 2,000 people, also indicated a slight rise in positive economic expectations despite challenges such as a weakened Brazilian real.
People who viewed his government as regular reached 31%, from 30%, Datafolha poll showed. The poll's margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points. It interviewed more than 2,000 people able to vote in 113 Brazilian cities from June 4-13.
According to Datafolha, 40% of the people polled had positive expectations on Brazil's economy in June, up from 39% three months ago, while pessimistic views were at 28%, from 27%. The slight improvements come even as the Brazilian real shows a more than 8% slump since the end of March, pressured by local fiscal uncertainties and a strong U.S. dollar.
