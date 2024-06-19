Khunti District Launches Lifeline Pension for Sickle Cell Anemia Patients

In a groundbreaking move, Jharkhand's Khunti district has announced a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 for people suffering from sickle cell anemia, according to an official statement on Wednesday. This is the first time such benefits have been approved under the Swami Vivekananda Nishakt Swawlamban Protsahan Scheme.

The programme is spearheaded by Khunti Deputy Commissioner Lokesh Mishra, whose social security cell initiated the initiative. The first phase has already identified nine beneficiaries: three each from Khunti and Karra, two from Murhu, and one from Torpa block.

"Under this scheme, recipients will receive Rs 1,000 per month for life," the statement confirmed. Screening has been conducted on 99,165 individuals in the district, with 114 found to be carriers of sickle cell and 46 diagnosed with sickle cell anemia-thalassemia. Nine of those with more than 40% disability are now receiving the pension.

