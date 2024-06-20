Walking the Pain Away: A Groundbreaking Study on Low Back Pain

Sydney, Jun 20 (The Conversation) - Groundbreaking research from Macquarie University reveals that a structured walking and education program can significantly curb the recurrence of low back pain.

The study involved 701 adults, who were randomly assigned to either an intervention group or a control group.

Results showcased a 28% reduction in activity-limiting pain and a 43% decrease in professional care needed among those who followed the walking program.

