Walking the Pain Away: A Groundbreaking Study on Low Back Pain
A recent study published in The Lancet reveals that a structured walking program, combined with education, can significantly reduce the recurrence of low back pain. Conducted on 701 adults, the intervention led to a 28% reduction in activity-limiting pain and a 43% decrease in seeking professional care.
Sydney, Jun 20 (The Conversation) - Groundbreaking research from Macquarie University reveals that a structured walking and education program can significantly curb the recurrence of low back pain.
The study involved 701 adults, who were randomly assigned to either an intervention group or a control group.
Results showcased a 28% reduction in activity-limiting pain and a 43% decrease in professional care needed among those who followed the walking program.
