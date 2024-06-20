Delhi Scorched: 17 Dead from Heatwave in 24 Hours

Delhi is facing a severe heatwave, with 17 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours due to suspected heat-related illnesses. Officials from RML and Safdarjung hospitals confirmed the numbers on Thursday.

The capital city has been enduring extreme temperatures, leading to a rise in heatstroke cases. Light rain on Thursday morning provided brief relief.

Safdarjung Hospital officials reported 33 heat-affected patients, 13 of whom died within the last day. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported 22 suspected heatstroke cases, with four fatalities in the same period.

