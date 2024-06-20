Left Menu

Delhi Scorched: 17 Dead from Heatwave in 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 17 deaths due to suspected heat-related illnesses, according to officials from RML and Safdarjung hospitals. The city, grappling with extreme heatwave conditions, saw some respite with light rain on Thursday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:38 IST
Delhi Scorched: 17 Dead from Heatwave in 24 Hours
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is facing a severe heatwave, with 17 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours due to suspected heat-related illnesses. Officials from RML and Safdarjung hospitals confirmed the numbers on Thursday.

The capital city has been enduring extreme temperatures, leading to a rise in heatstroke cases. Light rain on Thursday morning provided brief relief.

Safdarjung Hospital officials reported 33 heat-affected patients, 13 of whom died within the last day. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported 22 suspected heatstroke cases, with four fatalities in the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024