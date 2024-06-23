Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches Ambitious Polio Vaccination Campaign

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday heralded a sweeping state-wide anti-polio campaign, targeting vaccination for an estimated 83.72 lakh children below five years old, state officials reported.

The drive, launched to commemorate National Immunisation Day, forms part of the broader Children Polio Eradication Campaign 20-24, according to a communique from the Chief Minister's Office.

The state's health department has mobilized 1,33,956 health workers to administer polio drops at 33,489 designated booths. Authorities have planned diligent door-to-door visits from June 24 to 25 to ensure maximum coverage.

Patel inaugurated the campaign at the community centre in Mantri Niwas Complex in Gandhinagar, where he personally administered polio drops to several children with the support of Mayor Miraben Patel and Principal Secretary of Health Dhananjay Dwivedi.

