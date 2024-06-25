Transforming Perceptions: The Future of Palm Oil Discussed at Indore Seminar
Leading experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders will gather on June 28, 2024, at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore for a seminar organized by Solidaridad and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance. The event will focus on debunking myths and promoting the health and environmental benefits of palm oil production.
Indore is set to host a groundbreaking seminar on June 28, 2024, addressing the critical issues surrounding palm oil. Organized by Solidaridad and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance, this initiative aims to reshape public perceptions of palm oil's health and nutritional benefits.
The event will see dignitaries from across the country, including representatives from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India and Godrej Agrovet Ltd, discussing sustainable practices and debunking myths about palm oil. The seminar underscores the government's ambition for self-sufficiency in edible oils.
Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhyay of Solidaridad highlights the need to address misinformation, noting that increasing palm oil cultivation could significantly cut India's import costs. The seminar will also tackle consumer education, aiming to empower people with factual information about palm oil's benefits.
