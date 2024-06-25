Left Menu

Transforming Perceptions: The Future of Palm Oil Discussed at Indore Seminar

Leading experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders will gather on June 28, 2024, at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore for a seminar organized by Solidaridad and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance. The event will focus on debunking myths and promoting the health and environmental benefits of palm oil production.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:42 IST
Transforming Perceptions: The Future of Palm Oil Discussed at Indore Seminar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Indore is set to host a groundbreaking seminar on June 28, 2024, addressing the critical issues surrounding palm oil. Organized by Solidaridad and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance, this initiative aims to reshape public perceptions of palm oil's health and nutritional benefits.

The event will see dignitaries from across the country, including representatives from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India and Godrej Agrovet Ltd, discussing sustainable practices and debunking myths about palm oil. The seminar underscores the government's ambition for self-sufficiency in edible oils.

Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhyay of Solidaridad highlights the need to address misinformation, noting that increasing palm oil cultivation could significantly cut India's import costs. The seminar will also tackle consumer education, aiming to empower people with factual information about palm oil's benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024