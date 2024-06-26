Left Menu

Bilaspur Prepares for Monsoon Emergencies with Project Bhishma Support

Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq of Bilaspur has directed various departments to prepare for monsoon-related activities, emphasizing coordination to mitigate potential emergencies. Project Bhishma will aid in emergency medical response with a disaster hospital that can be set up in eight minutes. Various departments are ensuring readiness for monsoon-related challenges, including water-borne disease control.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, has directed officers from various departments to prepare for monsoon-related activities, emphasizing the need for coordination to mitigate potential losses during emergencies, a statement issued here said.

In a recent meeting, Sadiq instructed officers to appoint a nodal officer under the disaster management programme who will be available 24/7 for critical information during any disaster. Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Bilaspur, Dr. Dinesh, announced that the hospital will receive a Disaster Hospital under Project Bhishma from the central government to enhance health services in crisis situations.

Dr. Dinesh added that the Project Bhishma hospital can be operational in just eight minutes with materials packed in 36 water-resistant boxes. The facility can treat up to 200 people simultaneously and includes comprehensive medical facilities. DC Sadiq welcomed this initiative, noting it will benefit other districts as well.

Additionally, the control room at AIIMS will be directly connected with the District Disaster Management control room for seamless information sharing. Sadiq also directed the Public Works Department, Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat, Electricity Board, and Fire Department to complete monsoon preparedness tasks swiftly, including the clearance of blocked drains and rain preparedness procedures. The Health Department will stock medicines for water-borne diseases and distribute awareness pamphlets through Asha workers.

