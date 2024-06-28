Left Menu

India Launches Health Initiatives to Boost Quality and Efficiency

The Union Health Ministry of India launched a dashboard and virtual National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) assessment to enhance healthcare services. These initiatives include spot food licenses and registrations. Union ministers emphasized the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and workforce to ensure better access and quality of services.

New Delhi: In a remarkable stride towards enhancing healthcare services, the Union Health Ministry unveiled a series of initiatives on Friday. The launch of a comprehensive dashboard will aid in monitoring compliance with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) across national, state, and district health facilities.

Additionally, a virtual National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) assessment system was introduced, specifically targeting Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM), along with a groundbreaking spot food license and registration initiative for food vendors.

These pivotal measures, introduced by Union ministers Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav and Anupriya Singh Patel, aim to elevate the quality of healthcare services while simultaneously promoting the ease of doing business in India. The new functionalities are expected to significantly streamline licensing processes and enhance user experiences throughout the healthcare system.

