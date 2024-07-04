Left Menu

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gains Tentative USFDA Nod for Cancer Drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has secured tentative approval from the USFDA for its generic Ivosidenib tablets, designed to treat certain cancers of the bone marrow and bile duct. This product is deemed equivalent to Servier Pharmaceuticals' Tibsovo tablets. The estimated market for the drug is USD 114 million as of March 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:06 IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gains Tentative USFDA Nod for Cancer Drug
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic Ivosidenib tablets, a treatment option for specific bone marrow and bile duct cancers.

The USFDA's tentative nod pertains to the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for 250 mg Ivosidenib tablets, which are therapeutically equivalent to Tibsovo tablets by Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Indicated for patients with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) who are 75 or older, or those unable to undergo intensive chemotherapy, the drug also serves adult patients with relapsed/refractory AML or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. As of March 2024, the market for Ivosidenib tablets is valued at USD 114 million, according to IQVIA data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024