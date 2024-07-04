Tragic Fire in Delhi Hospital: Parents' Struggle for Infant's Survival

Over a month has passed since a devastating fire at an east Delhi children's hospital claimed the lives of seven newborns and injured five others. One infant still battles breathing complications and burn injuries.

Rakesh and Karishma, the parents, recounted the harrowing night they waited anxiously outside the hospital, desperate to know if their first child had survived. On May 26, the fire at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar left a grim mark as four injured infants were later discharged after treatment.

"My daughter still faces breathing issues, but her burn marks are healing," Rakesh told PTI. The parents have taken time off from work to support their daughter's recovery. Investigations revealed the hospital was operating with an expired license and lacked proper medical and fire safety clearances.

