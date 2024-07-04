Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Delhi Hospital: Parents' Struggle for Infant's Survival

Over a month after a tragic fire at an east Delhi hospital killed seven newborns and injured five, one infant continues to fight for survival. Parents Rakesh and Karishma recall the night, expressing concern for their child's future. The hospital was found to be operating illegally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:42 IST
Tragic Fire in Delhi Hospital: Parents' Struggle for Infant's Survival
AI Generated Representative Image
Over a month has passed since a devastating fire at an east Delhi children's hospital claimed the lives of seven newborns and injured five others. One infant still battles breathing complications and burn injuries.

Rakesh and Karishma, the parents, recounted the harrowing night they waited anxiously outside the hospital, desperate to know if their first child had survived. On May 26, the fire at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar left a grim mark as four injured infants were later discharged after treatment.

"My daughter still faces breathing issues, but her burn marks are healing," Rakesh told PTI. The parents have taken time off from work to support their daughter's recovery. Investigations revealed the hospital was operating with an expired license and lacked proper medical and fire safety clearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

