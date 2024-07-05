Left Menu

IMA Appeals to PM Modi: Protect Doctors from Criminal Prosecution

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that investigating officers invoke protective provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in cases of alleged criminal medical negligence. IMA argues that doctors lack criminal intent in such cases and should be exempted from criminal prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:21 IST
IMA Appeals to PM Modi: Protect Doctors from Criminal Prosecution
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that investigating officers apply protective provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in cases of alleged criminal medical negligence.

In its letter, the IMA argued that doctors form no criminal intent (mens rhea) while treating patients, thus should not attract criminal prosecution. It cited that Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged in Parliament that death during treatment is not equivalent to murder.

IMA President Dr R V Asokan emphasized that Section 26 of the BNS excludes doctors from the purview of criminal law and urged for the deletion of Section 106.1 to avert their criminal prosecution.

The IMA lamented the tough times doctors face due to fear and mistrust in hospitals, highlighting the epidemic proportions of violence against doctors and hospitals as a 'national shame.'

The organization requested a central law to curb violence against doctors and hospitals, citing the need for robust legislation given the numerous violent incidents and the ineffective state laws in place.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024