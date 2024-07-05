Left Menu

Kerala Couple Succumbs to Debts Amid Cancer Battle

A Kerala-based couple, Riju and Priya Nair, committed suicide in Nagpur due to mounting debts from cancer treatment. They consumed poisoned soft drinks. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:45 IST
Kerala Couple Succumbs to Debts Amid Cancer Battle
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala-based couple facing unbearable debts due to cancer treatment ended their lives in Nagpur, a police official disclosed on Friday.

Riju Vijayan, also known as Vijay Nair, and his wife Priya Nair allegedly consumed a soft drink mixed with poison on Wednesday, according to a report from the Jaripatka police station.

The couple had relocated to Gajanan Nagar for Priya's brain cancer treatment, which cost around Rs 20,000 weekly. Facing a payment deadline on July 1 for loans taken to cover these expenses, Riju decided to purchase poison. They ingested it while their daughter slept. An accidental death case has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing. The couple originally hailed from Thiruvananthapuram.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024