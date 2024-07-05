Kerala Couple Succumbs to Debts Amid Cancer Battle

A Kerala-based couple facing unbearable debts due to cancer treatment ended their lives in Nagpur, a police official disclosed on Friday.

Riju Vijayan, also known as Vijay Nair, and his wife Priya Nair allegedly consumed a soft drink mixed with poison on Wednesday, according to a report from the Jaripatka police station.

The couple had relocated to Gajanan Nagar for Priya's brain cancer treatment, which cost around Rs 20,000 weekly. Facing a payment deadline on July 1 for loans taken to cover these expenses, Riju decided to purchase poison. They ingested it while their daughter slept. An accidental death case has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing. The couple originally hailed from Thiruvananthapuram.