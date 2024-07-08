Israeli Finance Minister Opposes Ceasefire: 'Squeeze the Neck Until We Crush the Enemy'

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated on Monday that halting Israel's military offensive in Gaza would be a significant mistake.

Smotrich, leader of a pro-settler party within Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, voiced his opinion while Israeli officials engaged in mediated ceasefire discussions with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

He expressed on social media platform X: "Hamas is collapsing and begging for a ceasefire. This is the time to squeeze the neck until we crush and break the enemy. To stop now, just before the end, and let him recover and fight us again, is a senseless folly."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)