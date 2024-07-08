Devastating Russian Attack on Kyiv: Children's Hospital Targeted

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko described Monday's Russian attack on Ukraine's capital as one of the worst incidents since the two-year full-scale invasion by Moscow began. Speaking to Reuters, Klitschko highlighted the extensive damage to a children's hospital.

Authorities confirmed that at least seven people were killed in the city during the attack. The assault underscores the ongoing severity of the conflict, impacting both infrastructure and civilian lives.

As rescue operations continue, the international community remains focused on the region, condemning the attacks and calling for renewed efforts towards peace.

