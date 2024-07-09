Euro Slides as French Elections Lead to Hung Parliament and U.S. Dollar Gains Ground
The euro declined on Monday following French elections that resulted in a hung parliament. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar inched up from a three-week low after U.S. payroll data suggested an impending Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Concerns over a potential French exit from the eurozone eased, providing some market relief.
French President Emmanuel Macron asked his prime minister to remain in office amid complex negotiations to form a new government following an unexpected left-wing surge. Garth Appelt of Mizuho Americas noted, 'We're waiting to see if the coalition can secure 240 to 250 lawmakers to form a working government.'
Concerns over a French eurozone exit receded as Marine Le Pen's National Rally failed to secure a majority, said Helen Given of Monex USA. 'People are just happy to have it off the table,' she remarked.
