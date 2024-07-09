Euro Slides as French Elections Lead to Hung Parliament and U.S. Dollar Gains Ground

The euro slipped on Monday, coming off overnight lows against the dollar after French elections led to a hung parliament. The U.S. dollar crept up from a more than three-week low as U.S. payrolls data on Friday boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

French President Emmanuel Macron asked his prime minister to remain in office amid complex negotiations to form a new government following an unexpected left-wing surge. Garth Appelt of Mizuho Americas noted, 'We're waiting to see if the coalition can secure 240 to 250 lawmakers to form a working government.'

Concerns over a French eurozone exit receded as Marine Le Pen's National Rally failed to secure a majority, said Helen Given of Monex USA. 'People are just happy to have it off the table,' she remarked.

