Unpuff India: Pranjal Sharma's Fight Against Youth Vaping

Pranjal Sharma, a passionate school student, launched the 'Unpuff India' campaign to combat the vaping epidemic among Indian youth. The initiative aims to educate about the health risks of e-cigarettes, advocate for stricter regulations, and protect future generations from nicotine addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:12 IST
  India

New Delhi (India), July 9: Pranjal Sharma, a dedicated school student and advocate for public health, has launched the 'Unpuff India' campaign to address the rising trend of vaping among young people. Recognizing the dangers of e-cigarettes, Sharma aims to raise awareness and combat this growing threat.

Sharma stated, ''Vaping presents serious health hazards, especially for young people. Addressing this epidemic head-on is crucial to safeguarding public health. We need strict regulations, advocacy for change, and education to stop the spread of e-cigarette usage.''

Although initially marketed as a healthier alternative, research has shown vaping's significant health risks. Ingredients like nicotine in e-cigarettes are highly addictive, and aerosols from vaping contain dangerous substances including cancer-causing agents and heavy metals. Studies indicate that vapers are at a higher risk of developing chronic lung conditions, cardiovascular and pulmonary issues.

Youth are especially impacted by vaping, drawn to flavored e-cigarettes with enticing flavors. Adolescent nicotine addiction can impair brain development and increase the likelihood of future drug addiction. Regulatory efforts to control the vaping industry have been challenging, with many products lacking quality control.

Comprehensive education initiatives and advocacy play critical roles in combating this epidemic. School and community programs need to warn youth about vaping dangers, while advocacy groups must push for stringent laws and accountability in the vaping industry to create a safer environment for future generations.

