International Kidney Transplant Racket Busted: Key Arrests Made
Seven individuals, including a Delhi-based woman doctor, have been arrested in connection with a kidney transplant racket spanning Bangladesh and Delhi-NCR. The network involved fake documents to bring donors and recipients from Bangladesh. Investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of illegal transplants.
Seven people, including a Delhi-based woman doctor, have been arrested for their involvement in a kidney transplant racket operating between Bangladesh and Delhi-NCR, according to police officials.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch had been investigating the case for two months. Most donors and recipients, who were brought to India with fake documents, came from Bangladesh.
The accused doctor, D Vijaya Rajakumari, allegedly conducted around 15 illegal transplant surgeries at Noida-based Yathartha Hospital. Other arrested individuals include her assistant and three Bangladeshi nationals, who were apprehended with incriminating materials such as forged files and fake Aadhaar cards.
