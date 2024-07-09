International Kidney Transplant Racket Busted: Key Arrests Made

Seven people, including a Delhi-based woman doctor, have been arrested for their involvement in a kidney transplant racket operating between Bangladesh and Delhi-NCR, according to police officials.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had been investigating the case for two months. Most donors and recipients, who were brought to India with fake documents, came from Bangladesh.

The accused doctor, D Vijaya Rajakumari, allegedly conducted around 15 illegal transplant surgeries at Noida-based Yathartha Hospital. Other arrested individuals include her assistant and three Bangladeshi nationals, who were apprehended with incriminating materials such as forged files and fake Aadhaar cards.

