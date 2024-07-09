Left Menu

International Kidney Transplant Racket Busted: Key Arrests Made

Seven individuals, including a Delhi-based woman doctor, have been arrested in connection with a kidney transplant racket spanning Bangladesh and Delhi-NCR. The network involved fake documents to bring donors and recipients from Bangladesh. Investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of illegal transplants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:36 IST
International Kidney Transplant Racket Busted: Key Arrests Made
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people, including a Delhi-based woman doctor, have been arrested for their involvement in a kidney transplant racket operating between Bangladesh and Delhi-NCR, according to police officials.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had been investigating the case for two months. Most donors and recipients, who were brought to India with fake documents, came from Bangladesh.

The accused doctor, D Vijaya Rajakumari, allegedly conducted around 15 illegal transplant surgeries at Noida-based Yathartha Hospital. Other arrested individuals include her assistant and three Bangladeshi nationals, who were apprehended with incriminating materials such as forged files and fake Aadhaar cards.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024