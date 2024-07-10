Gaza Crisis: Rising Tensions and Casualties Amid Renewed Israeli Offensive

An Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip killed more than two dozen people on Tuesday, while advancing tanks in Gaza City forced mass evacuations under fire. Palestinian officials reported that the airstrike hit tents of displaced families outside a school in Abassan, Khan Younis, killing at least 29, mainly women and children.

The Israeli military stated it was investigating reports of civilian harm, claiming the strike targeted a Hamas fighter involved in the Oct. 7 raid on Israel. In central Gaza, Hamas-run Gaza government media office director Ismail Al-Thawabta reported that Israeli airstrikes killed 60 Palestinians and injured dozens.

Residents in Tel Al-Hawa, Shejaia, and Sabra neighborhoods of Gaza City reported tank shelling that prompted evacuations. The Red Crescent noted that humanitarian distress calls went unanswered due to intense bombing. On the battlefront, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters engaged Israeli forces, while senior U.S. officials aimed to negotiate a ceasefire, threatened by Israel's renewed offensive.

