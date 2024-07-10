Sri Lanka's 'Suwaseriya' Ambulance Service Receives Crucial Boost
Sri Lanka’s ambulance service ‘Suwaseriya,’ initially funded by India, is set to receive additional grants from Tata India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance its operations. The service, started in 2016, has been struggling due to the economic crisis and understaffing issues.
Sri Lanka's 'Suwaseriya' ambulance service, supported by Indian grants, is poised for a significant enhancement. On Wednesday, the government announced new grants from Tata India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
The initiative, which began in 2016 with 297 ambulances from TATA India under an Indian government grant, was previously expanded to 322 ambulances with additional support from Sri Lanka. Despite these efforts, the service has faced challenges, including a shortage of 150 ambulances.
Tata Sons has committed to providing 50 more ambulances, while the ADB will contribute 45, the government stated. Additionally, 450 ambulances and 25 backup vehicles are needed for optimal service. The service has been understaffed since the 2022 economic crisis, exacerbated by the political fallout and challenges in revenue generation due to the 2019 Easter bombings and the COVID-19 pandemic.
