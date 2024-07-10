Left Menu

Sri Lanka's 'Suwaseriya' Ambulance Service Receives Crucial Boost

Sri Lanka’s ambulance service ‘Suwaseriya,’ initially funded by India, is set to receive additional grants from Tata India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance its operations. The service, started in 2016, has been struggling due to the economic crisis and understaffing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:54 IST
Sri Lanka's 'Suwaseriya' Ambulance Service Receives Crucial Boost
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's 'Suwaseriya' ambulance service, supported by Indian grants, is poised for a significant enhancement. On Wednesday, the government announced new grants from Tata India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The initiative, which began in 2016 with 297 ambulances from TATA India under an Indian government grant, was previously expanded to 322 ambulances with additional support from Sri Lanka. Despite these efforts, the service has faced challenges, including a shortage of 150 ambulances.

Tata Sons has committed to providing 50 more ambulances, while the ADB will contribute 45, the government stated. Additionally, 450 ambulances and 25 backup vehicles are needed for optimal service. The service has been understaffed since the 2022 economic crisis, exacerbated by the political fallout and challenges in revenue generation due to the 2019 Easter bombings and the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024