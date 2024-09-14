West Bengal CM to Mediate RG Kar Medical College Dispute

The West Bengal government has invited 15 junior doctors' representatives to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence for a meeting at 6 pm on Saturday. The purpose of this meeting is to resolve the ongoing impasse at RG Kar Medical College.

This invitation was extended via a mail written by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. The letter underscores the importance of resolving the issues faced by the junior doctors.

The decision to invite the representatives came just hours after Chief Minister Banerjee made an unexpected visit to the demonstrators at Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the health department.

(With inputs from agencies.)