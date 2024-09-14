Left Menu

West Bengal CM to Mediate RG Kar Medical College Dispute

The West Bengal government has invited 15 representatives of the agitating junior doctors to a meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. The meeting aims to resolve the RG Kar Medical College impasse. This initiative follows a surprise visit by Banerjee to the demonstration site at Swasthya Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:48 IST
West Bengal CM to Mediate RG Kar Medical College Dispute
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has invited 15 junior doctors' representatives to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence for a meeting at 6 pm on Saturday. The purpose of this meeting is to resolve the ongoing impasse at RG Kar Medical College.

This invitation was extended via a mail written by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. The letter underscores the importance of resolving the issues faced by the junior doctors.

The decision to invite the representatives came just hours after Chief Minister Banerjee made an unexpected visit to the demonstrators at Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the health department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024