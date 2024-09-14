West Bengal CM to Mediate RG Kar Medical College Dispute
The West Bengal government has invited 15 representatives of the agitating junior doctors to a meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. The meeting aims to resolve the RG Kar Medical College impasse. This initiative follows a surprise visit by Banerjee to the demonstration site at Swasthya Bhavan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government has invited 15 junior doctors' representatives to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence for a meeting at 6 pm on Saturday. The purpose of this meeting is to resolve the ongoing impasse at RG Kar Medical College.
This invitation was extended via a mail written by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. The letter underscores the importance of resolving the issues faced by the junior doctors.
The decision to invite the representatives came just hours after Chief Minister Banerjee made an unexpected visit to the demonstrators at Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the health department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tells PTI he is confident of peace and reconciliation in six months tops.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Leads Gujarat's Response to Heavy Rains and Floods
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh to PTI: No question of separate Kuki administration in the hills.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to Contest Haryana Assembly Elections from Ladwa
Chief Minister Saini Faces Tough Duel with Dual Candidacy