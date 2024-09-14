Left Menu

Delhi Lt Governor Steps In To Address Crisis at Asha Kiran Shelter Home

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed urgent posting of doctors at the Asha Kiran shelter home following a report that flagged a surge in tuberculosis and gastroenteritis cases. The AAP demands strict action against erring officials, citing issues like overcrowding and negligence. Immediate infrastructure upgrades are also mandated.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed immediate posting of doctors to fill vacant posts at the Asha Kiran shelter home for the intellectually challenged, following a report that flagged a surge in tuberculosis and gastroenteritis cases, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The direction came after Saxena sought a report on Asha Kiran Shelter Home, which reported 14 deaths in July. The AAP has stated that its concerns about the shortage of doctors and negligence at the home have been validated and demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the issues. The report highlighted overcrowding, lack of doctors, communicable diseases, poor ventilation and cleanliness, lack of medical records, and absence of drinking water facilities.

In response, the Lt Governor has mandated a comprehensive reform plan including infrastructure upgrades, procuring additional equipment, and maintaining digital records of inmates. There is also ongoing disciplinary action initiated against the shelter's administrator and medical officers for negligence and obstruction during the investigation of the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

