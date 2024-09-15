Kerala Records Nipah Virus Case After Malappuram Man's Death

A 24-year-old man from Malappuram, who recently passed away in a private hospital, was infected with the Nipah virus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Sunday.

The suspicion arose following a death investigation by the Regional Medical Officer. The samples sent to Kozhikode Medical College tested positive, confirmed later by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

A high-level meeting led by the health minister initiated necessary protocols. Sixteen committees formed, identified a contact list of 151 people. Five among them, showing minor symptoms, are under isolation. This incident follows previous outbreaks in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and other districts.

