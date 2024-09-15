Left Menu

Kerala Records Nipah Virus Case After Malappuram Man's Death

A 24-year-old man from Malappuram died at a private hospital, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the cause was Nipah virus. Post-death tests confirmed the infection. A contact list of 151 has been identified, and five individuals under isolation show minor symptoms. Prior cases in Kerala were reported from multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:49 IST
Kerala Records Nipah Virus Case After Malappuram Man's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man from Malappuram, who recently passed away in a private hospital, was infected with the Nipah virus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Sunday.

The suspicion arose following a death investigation by the Regional Medical Officer. The samples sent to Kozhikode Medical College tested positive, confirmed later by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

A high-level meeting led by the health minister initiated necessary protocols. Sixteen committees formed, identified a contact list of 151 people. Five among them, showing minor symptoms, are under isolation. This incident follows previous outbreaks in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and other districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024