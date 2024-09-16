Tragic Capsize off South Korean Coast Leaves Three Dead
Three people died, and five were rescued after a fishing boat capsized off South Korea's west coast. The victims included two South Koreans and one Indonesian. President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed rapid deployment for rescue from the ocean and coast guard teams. The incident occurred near Gunsan city in North Jeolla province.
Three individuals lost their lives and five others were rescued when a fishing boat capsized off the west coast of South Korea, according to Yonhap news agency.
Among the fatalities were two South Koreans and one Indonesian. President Yoon Suk Yeol directed the oceans and fisheries minister, alongside the coast guard chief, to mobilize all available rescue personnel and equipment.
The 35-ton vessel overturned near Gunsan city in North Jeolla province around 7:36 a.m., leading to the immediate dispatch of a helicopter and patrol vessel, Yonhap reported.
