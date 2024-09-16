Left Menu

Tragic Capsize off South Korean Coast Leaves Three Dead

Three people died, and five were rescued after a fishing boat capsized off South Korea's west coast. The victims included two South Koreans and one Indonesian. President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed rapid deployment for rescue from the ocean and coast guard teams. The incident occurred near Gunsan city in North Jeolla province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:02 IST
Tragic Capsize off South Korean Coast Leaves Three Dead

Three individuals lost their lives and five others were rescued when a fishing boat capsized off the west coast of South Korea, according to Yonhap news agency.

Among the fatalities were two South Koreans and one Indonesian. President Yoon Suk Yeol directed the oceans and fisheries minister, alongside the coast guard chief, to mobilize all available rescue personnel and equipment.

The 35-ton vessel overturned near Gunsan city in North Jeolla province around 7:36 a.m., leading to the immediate dispatch of a helicopter and patrol vessel, Yonhap reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024